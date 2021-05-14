Wessman Vaccine Site Opens to 12 and Up

SUPERIOR, Wis.–With the Pfizer vaccine now being available to children ages 12 and up, more locations are opening its doors to give the vaccine to children.

The Wessman Vaccine Site in Superior has been giving vaccines since April 13th, but staff at the site say they are seeing even more people come in due to the recent age change on the vaccine.

“I’m super excited for it, I’m a nurse and I’m always for medicine and science and I think if we get vaccinated, the better everybody’s going to be from COVID,” Heather Miller, the Clinic Manager at Wessman said, “In school too, where we won’t hopefully have to wear masks in the fall, kids can be kids again”.

The Wessman Arena location is accepting pre-scheduled appointments, but also encourage walk-ins. They are open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday.