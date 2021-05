Wilderness Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Bismarck

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness scored three times in the third to get the 3-1 win over Bismarck to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Christian Galatz, Josh Phillips and Gavin Rasmussen all scored. The Wilderness will wrap up the regular season on Saturday night hosting Bismarck. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.