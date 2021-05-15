CSS, UWS Hold Unique Graduation Ceremonies

TWIN PORTS– St. Scholastica and UW-Superior graduates took the stage in a unique way this afternoon for their commencement.

544 CSS graduates put on their caps and gowns and walked through Amsoil arena this afternoon to receive their degrees. Including over 100 graduates from 2020, who were invited to walk this year after last year’s ceremony was cut short due to the pandemic.

This year, graduates walked in socially distant groups spaced out throughout the day to avoid big crowds. Some chose to walk with their families, which allowed a trio of sisters to all walk up together and be honored for their hard work over the years.

“For us all to end up walking, it’s like not even a thinkable thing for us so it was really nice to actually get to do it with the three of us,” said Kaela Huber, who walked with her sisters Alison Huber and Nicole Briggs.

All the sisters we spoke to said they have jobs lined up in the healthcare and education career fields.