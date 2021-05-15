Minnesota Fishing Season Begins with Opening Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– Fishing season is now underway in Minnesota.

The fishing opener here in Minnesota is a day many in the Northland have had circled on their calendars. And those here in Duluth talk about how they’re going to spend the weekend.

“We’re looking forward to a nice outing and catching some fish,” said Jarrid Houston of Houston’s Guide Service.

Up around Pike Lake, longtime outdoor store fisherman’s corner has been preparing for opening weekend while trying to keep items on the shelf.

“We knew this day was coming and it’s one of the biggest days of the year for a shop like this,” said Matt King, New Owner of Fisherman’s Corner.

Bait, fishing line, along with lures and jigs have been hard to keep in-store, with the high demand and supply issues with the pandemic. King says they’re still getting those essential fishing items into the store and continuing a tradition of helping northlanders reel in the big one.

“There’s some scrambling right now because times right now. Shipping is a little bit behind, products are behind so you’re kinda talking to all you’re distributors and trying to get everything together,” said King. “We’re hoping to get a lot of memories and traditions of people stopping in here for years and another 30 years. That’d be great!”

Angler Douglas Amys of Hermantown is stocking up to get ready for another fishing season as he plans to start at his dock on Fish Lake.

“I’m so excited, it’s always been a tradition,” said Amys.

Fishing has been a longtime hobby for Amys, who first learned to fish from his grandfather.

“My grandpa was from Europe and he was from a fishing village over there so he loved fish,” said Amys.

Now Douglas says it’s his turn to pass his love of fishing down to the next generation with his own grandson.

“You don’t have to catch to have fun just to be together,” said Amys. “it’s always been really fun to get together, almost like a holiday. You look forward to it so much and then you never know from year to year what it’s going to be.”

Local fishing guide Jarrid Houston of Houston’s guide service says walleye will be a big catch this weekend but anglers shouldn’t pass up the chance to catch some pan fish.

“Fish are scattered. Spawn happened a little ways ago now. And so now you can pick your area and have as good of fish as anyone else,” said Houston.

But no matter what you’re hoping to see on the end of your line, Houston encourages everyone to have fun on what should be a very busy weekend no matter the conditions.

“I think that the fish are going to be hungry,” said Houston. “It’s been some time now since they’ve seen some action. So especially some of those low pressured waters are going to have a lot of hungry fish and i don’t think that the weather is going to adversely affect them at all.”