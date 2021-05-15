Rental Help Available in Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, along with housing leaders from around the state, came together today to discuss rental assistance in Minnesota.

Currently Minnesota has the program RentHelpMN, which helps those having a hard time paying rent due to the pandemic – $400 million is currently available to those who need the most help.

Local organizations like the American Indian Community Housing Organization are now working to get the word out about this program, which they say is direly needed, especially for communities of color.

“We know from past funding sources, there was a lot of communities, especially communities of color, that were left out and the word didn’t get out to them, so we wanted to make a difference in that way,” said Daryl Olson, AICHO’s director of programming.

