UWS Softball Team Beats Northwestern Twice to Win Second UMAC Championship

DULUTH, Minn.– The UWS Softball team beat Bethany Lutheran by a score of 6-4, the reward for the Yellowjackets was a matchup with the University of Northwestern Eagles.

They beat the Eagles twice to earn their second ever UMAC Softball Championship. UWS freshman Tayler Kraemer would go be named the MVP of the tournament.

It’s their first championship since 2016. With the win, UWS punches their ticket into the NCAA Softball Tournament.