5 Duluth East Baseball Players Sign NLIs

DULUTH, Minn.– On Saturday, 5 Duluth East baseball players signed their national letters of intent.

Utility player Bo Brown along with first baseman and pitcher Garret Johnson won’t be going far as both have signed on to play at St. Scholastica next season. Pitcher Ethan Cole will be staying in Duluth as well but he’ll be playing for the UMD Bulldogs.

It will be a bit more of a drive for outfielder and pitcher Joe Vos who signed his NLI to join St. Thomas down in the Twin Cities as they look to make the jump from DIII to DI next season. Lastly, first baseman Beau Sward will be going west on Highway 2 as he’s going to be suiting up for Bemidji State on for the Beaver football team.