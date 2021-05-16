Blacklist Brewing Co. Moving To Bigger Downtown Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn. – The Blacklist Brewing Company has announced it’s moving to a new and bigger location but staying in the heart of downtown Duluth.

The new location is across the street from the NorShor Theatre on East Superior Street, which is just blocks away from its current location in the former Last Place on Earth building.

Blacklist says the new space will allow for more axe throwing lanes, a bigger patio, more tap lines and a bigger event space.

Blacklist was founded in 2012 and moved into its current space across from the casino in 2016.