DULUTH, Minn. – Officials believe a cigarette is to blame for a 1.3-acre fire in the woods within the Forest Hill Cemetery in Duluth.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

It took an hour to put out.

Nobody was injured.

Fire officials stress conditions continue to be very dry. They urge caution with recreational fires and to always be sure cigarettes are out and properly disposed of to avoid a fire like this one.