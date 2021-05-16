DECC Vaccinations Continue as 700 More Receive Moderna Shot

DULUTH, Minn.– As Minnesota continues to try and reach the 70 percent vaccinated mark needed for herd immunity, the jabs in the arms continued over at the DECC on Sunday afternoon.

The DECC was anticipating about 700 people to stop by for either their first or second dose of Moderna. While some people made appointments to come in, anyone is welcome to walk in without one, too.

One person who received their first dose today says it’s a great feeling to finally get the shot.

“I know I’ve been needing to get it done for a little while. I was waiting until the end of school so I could make sure I had myself taken care of. It’s really more for my family, they really wanted me to take it. Everyone wants to see each other again. So I’m happy I got that and I can go see them again,” said Alex Fernandez, a UMD student who received his first dose Sunday.

The DECC vaccination clinic is open every Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at the DECC. You can walk in or schedule an appointment through Vault Health.