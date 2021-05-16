Husky Refinery Hiring Additional Staff Amid Rebuild

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As the rebuild continues for the Husky Refinery in Superior after an explosion two years ago, they’re looking to hire additional staff.

A spokesperson for the Superior refinery says that they are looking for over a dozen operators to help get the facility get back to 100 percent operations. All positions are entry-level and those with Husky say it’s a big step as they hope to return to full operations by early 2023.

“It’s really exciting for us because one thing we really are proud of is since the incident in 2018, we’ve not had any workforce reductions so the positions that we’re filling are going to backfill those who’ve left are retired or for other people who have left the company,” said Gavin Hamilton, a Senior Communication Manager and Advisor Superior Refinery.

Applications for their open positions are on their website. Applications will be open until May 30th.