Northland FireWire: Garage And Trailer Home Destroyed In Fire

COOK, Minn. — According to The Northland FireWire, a trailer home and a garage were destroyed in a fire on Saturday night.

The structures were on the 200-block of First Street Southeast. The call came in just before 11 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the garage was fully engulfed already, and the flames had reached the trailer home.

The person inside and their dog were evacuated. They were not hurt, and neither were any crew members.

It took firefighters a few hours to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is being investigated.