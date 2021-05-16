Sheriff’s Office: NERCC Inmate ‘Walked Away’ From Saginaw Facility

SAGINAW, Minn. – The search is on for an inmate who escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw Sunday.

He’s Jesse James Crabtree, 48, of Hibbing, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say he “walked away” from the facility around 2:30 p.m.

It’s believed Crabtree had contacted someone to pick him up prior to fleeing from NERCC, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the area have been notified.

A search is underway, including the use of police K-9 from the Hermantown Police Department and a drone.

If you know anything you’re asked to call 911 right away.