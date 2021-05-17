Biden Boosting World Vaccine Sharing Commitment to 80M Doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks.

It isn’t yet clear which countries will receive them.

President Joe Biden will make the announcement about the vaccine sharing Monday.

The administration previously committed to sharing about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June.

Biden is also tapping his COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration’s efforts to share doses with the world.