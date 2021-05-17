Chester Creek Summer Concerts Coming Back With Live Music And Food Trucks

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like live music, you’ll want to make sure your schedule is open on Tuesday evenings this summer.

The city of Duluth is bringing back its free Chester Creek Concert Series in Chester Park, which runs for 10 weeks from June 15th until August 24th.

You can bring lawn chairs and also grab some dinner from the food trucks that will be parked there.

“We’re all very excited to have the concerts back this year, to have music in the park, it’ll be a great way to bring back summer,” Megan Lidd, a recreation specialist with the city, said.

This will be the 38th annual Chester Creek Concert series, which paused last summer with the pandemic going on.