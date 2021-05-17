Lake Superior Zoo Now Accepting Summer Preschool Scholarship Applications

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lake Superior Zoo’s nature-based preschool is now accepting needs-based scholarship applications for their summer programs.

The grant, courtesy of the Northland Foundation, gives families a chance for kids to learn about conservation, animals and further develop those skills as they move into kindergarten.

Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting June 21 and ending Aug. 27.

The school hosts kids ages 33 months (fully potty trained) to five years old.

“Not only do our students at the preschool get to enjoy a daily zoo walk about, but they have enriching curriculum that goes through the social, emotional and cognitive and more types of learning for those kids,” Lake Superior Zoo CEO, Haley Cope says.

The zoo preschool opened last year and currently has 10 families registered.

That number will jump up to 18 families for summer classes and beyond.

For more information, click here.