New Train Car Coming to Duluth Train Depot

DULUTH, Minn-A new train car will be arriving at the Duluth train depot in a couple of weeks.

A full length dome car is coming to the North Shore Scenic Railroad that will provide 60 seats with a 360 degree panoramic view, compared to the 24 seats that their current dome car has with the glass bubble. It is one of only 30 built of its kind.

“We go by Lake Superior, the largest body of fresh water on the planet. We go through the majestic North Woods. We have the picturesque Duluth hillside to look at. Being in a dome car is like flying at tree top level. It’s a completely different experience than looking out the window of a coach,” said general manager Ken Buehler.

Once the train car arrives from Oregon, it will be part of the Duluth Zephyr Train which runs three times a day.