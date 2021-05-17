North Shore Scenic Railroad Prepares for Summer Season Full Steam Ahead

Trains will Begin Taking Trips on Friday, May 21, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – After a year of unknown, the summer season is looking brighter as restrictions ease across Minnesota.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad will begin running routes on Friday, May 21.

The volunteer team at the North Shore Scenic Railroad has been working around the clock to get up-to-date with certifications, and making sure the tracks are ready to give riders an experience they won’t forget.

Routes to Knife River with picnic stops will begin in June, and routes to Two Harbors will commence in July.

The railroad is always looking to welcome more volunteers to their team.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets today.