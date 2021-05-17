People Taking Advantage of Nice Duluth Day

Enger tower is also a popular spot for the Twin ports express food truck.

DULUTH, Minn. — The weather eclipsed seventy degrees today meaning a lot more people were able to experience all the Northland has to offer.

Enger tower was packed this afternoon with people experiencing the views, the zen garden and of course the tallest point in Duluth.

Whether it’s your first time there or you’re a Duluth parks veteran, there’s something to enjoy for everyone.

“Well usually I bring my son up here. Usually a couple times a year. It’s fun to get out and have them burn some energy. They really like the tower and climbing to the top,” Esko Residents Amanda Sutherland and Alexandra Rajala said.

