Prep Softball: Superior Battles Back to Top Esko, Duluth Denfeld Sweeps Eveleth-Gilbert

The Spartans stay undefeated on the season while the Hunters pick up two big wins to end the regular season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In a battle of two teams who put a lot of runs on the board, Superior battled back to get the 11-3 home win over Esko.

With the win, the Spartans stay undefeated and improve to 12-0 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday hosting Proctor with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. The Eskomos fall to 11-4 on the year and will be back in action on Thursday at Hermantown.

In other softball action, Duluth Denfeld got two big wins over Eveleth-Gilbert, 5-4 and 11-1, to sweep the doubleheader.

The game was tied at 3 going into the seventh. The Golden Bears scored one run in the top half of the inning to take the lead, but the Hunters scored two in the second half of the inning for the walkoff. The Hunters hit two home runs in the doubleheader, with Hanna Hovland hitting a solo shot in the first game then Sam Snyder hit a two-run homer in the second game.

Duluth Denfeld ends the season with a 5-14 record while Eveleth-Gilbert falls to 7-8 on the season and will host Two Harbors on Tuesday.