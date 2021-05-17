Ronald McDonald House Northland Receives Pop Tab, Food Donations

Since they opened, the charity has been accepting pop cap donations which all goes towards helping families in need.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Ronald McDonald House Northland is continuing to see donations pouring in.

Since its opening back in mid-February, the northand chapter has been able to host 21 families while staying at the max occupancy due to Covid-19.

While partnering with Essentia Health, the Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay for families traveling as they get the best care for their children battling a medical crisis.

“All necessities whether it’s coffee, toilet paper, laundry detergent or paying for just the general housing and upkeep of the house,” Ronald McDonald House Northland Program Manager, Tara Gallagher says. “That’s how it’s able to support Ronald McDonald House, keeping families close to their child.”

On Monday, Lake Superior Dental and their offices throughout the northland gathered pop tabs and other groceries for the Ronald McDonald House hoping other area businesses can do the same.

“The beauty of this is that Lake Superior Dental really wanted to just start kind of a challenge to local businesses and just say hey this is so easy to do,” Lake Superior Dental Lab Technician, Tara Aleshire says.

“Even if you can’t do this much. Doing anything. This pantry is one of the biggest feeders of the Ronald McDonald House. So they rely on these pantry items to feed these families while they are going through these hard times.”

Lake Superior Dental and their partners donated over $1,000 in groceries.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House Northland and how you can donate, click here.