UPDATE: Escaped NERCC Inmate Located, Arrested

SAGINAW, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate who escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw on Sunday has been

located and arrested.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old James Crabtree, of Hibbing, was located around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in Industrial Township.

According to reports, an individual called the Sheriff’s Office to report a ‘suspicious person on their property.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the call along with K9 Donny and a drone team who tracked Crabtree down in a swamp.

Crabtree is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on an escape from custody charge.