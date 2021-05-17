UWS Softball Headed to Iowa, Earns No. 6 Seed for NCAA Regional Tournament

The Yellowjackets will play top seed St. Olaf in the first game of the regional. First pitch on Friday is set for 10:00 a.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior softball team put together an incredible run in the UMAC Tournament as the No. 5 seed, defeating all of the teams at least once and then winning three games on Saturday to capture their second UMAC Tournament title. Now, they’re headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Yellowjackets are headed to Waverly, Iowa for the NCAA Regional. UWS is the No. 6 seed and will face top seed St. Olaf in the program’s fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2016.

“To come back from that and come this far and know now that we’re into regionals, it’s a great feeling,” outfielder Olivia Bancroft-Hart said.

“We’re one of the 48 teams left in Division III softball that gets to play so as I keep telling them, it’s just gravy on top of gravy. We are a young team and most of our team will be back next year so it’s experience and then anything we can accomplish helps us moving forward,” head coach Melissa Fracker added.

The Yellowjackets, led by first-year head coach Fracker, are going in with the same underdog mentality as they had in the UMAC Tournament, where they were also the lowest seed. Although they’re just glad to be back in the tournament, they have the momentum and the belief that they can make yet another run.

“We just don’t give up. We’re like this annoying, pesky little No. 5 seed, now a No. 6 seed like we’re not going to go away, we’re going to dig down and we’re going to fight,” Bancroft-Hart said.

“Momentum is a funny thing. It’s hard to get but even harder to lose. They just kept on fighting and I’ve been asked so many times what’s one word to describe your team and it’s fighters. They didn’t stop, they kept going, when we found out we were the No. 5 seed, they were so excited because they were ready to prove that a No. 5 seed could do big things,” Fracker added.

The NCAA Regional is double elimination. UWS and St. Olaf will play Friday at 10:00 a.m.