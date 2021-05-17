WITC To Become Northwood Technical College

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, also known as WITC, will soon be called the Northwood Technical College, and Northwood Tech for short.

The college took name and mascot submissions from the public last fall, with the board approving it all this past spring.

Hundreds of students and staff members voted on their favorites.

The new name, logo, and mascot will all switch over on Aug. 2.

The mascot’s name will be Blaze the Bear, short for trailblazer.

To learn more about the rebranding background and process, go to: www.witc.edu/name-change