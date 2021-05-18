10 Acre Wildfire Started by Lightning Strike in BWCA

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. – The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire started by a lightning strike has been detected on the LaCroix Ranger District of the Superior National Forest.

The fire, believed to have started on Monday afternoon, is located northwest of Bezhik Lake and west of Big Moose Lake within the Trout Lake unit of the BWCAW.

At this time the fire is away from any travel routes and lakes or rivers.

Officials say the fire has reached approximately 10 acres.

“Due to the remote location and late time of day, it was not safe to put firefighters on the ground last night,” said Tim Engrav, Public Information Officer with the Superior National Forest.

More flights are planned for Tuesday morning to get an updated assessment of the blaze.