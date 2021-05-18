Allergies Bring Obstacle for Northland Summer Season

As the summer goes on, ragweed and outdoor molds will become a factor.

DULUTH, Minn. — Allergy season is upon us and as Northlanders make their way outside there are some things you should be aware of.

Experts say, May is usually a tough month for allergies as there is an overlap between tree and grass pollen.

Doctors recommend starting early with your allergy medications if you haven’t already.

There are also over-the-counter antihistamines and eye drops for patients to combat allergies as well as wearing a mask.

“So if patients are masking because of the pandemic, they will probably get some benefit from their allergy symptoms too.,” Essentia Health Allergist, Dr. Minto Porter says. “Even things like sunglasses can help decrease the pollen and spores that are deposited on the surface of our eye and the masks help decrease the pollens and spores we breath in when we inhale.”

Along with the flowering plants, stinging insects will also be out and about Dr. Porter also recommends patients stay up to date with their EpiPen prescriptions and have a good anaphylaxis plan in place.