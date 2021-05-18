BWCAW Wildfire Grows To 1,500-Plus Acres

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. – A wildfire continued to burn Tuesday night in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Forestry officials believe a lighting strike ignited the fire Monday evening.

The fire has grown from 10 acres Monday to more than 1,500 acres and was located about 16 miles north of Tower.

Crews are tackling the flames with aerial water drops because the location is difficult for firefighter access.

There are no public closures at this time.