Douglas County: Fully Vaccinated People Can Resume Indoor, Outdoor Activities Without Masks

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Douglas County Public Health Officials announced Tuesday morning that fully vaccinated individuals may resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Exceptions to the new guidance include any places where masks are required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations including local businesses and workplaces.

According to a Tuesday news release, “Masks should continue to be used by all people in health care settings, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and on buses, trains, and planes. Additionally, those who are not yet vaccinated should continue to wear masks and physically distance in public as they are most at risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus. People with weakened immune systems should consult their health care provider.”

New CDC guidance also states that fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested following known exposure to COVID-19 unless they are employees of a correctional facility, detention facility, or a homeless shelter.