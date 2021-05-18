Duluth Businesses Adapting to New Mask Guidelines with no State, City Mandates

“I want my customers to feel safe and comfortable when they’re here,” said Bill Miller, Owner Of Two & Co. in Canal Park’s Dewitt Seitz Building. “If people are coming in without a mask, I’m not going to be the ‘mask police.’ I think everybody has to do what their comfortable with.”

The statewide mask mandate in Minnesota was repealed last week by Governor Tim Walz. Enforcement of local mandates also has been paused in Duluth, leaving businesses to decide whether or not they want to require masks on their properties.

“It was just kind of, ‘Boom! It’s changed,’” said Miller.

All around Duluth, businesses have been adapting to the changes in restrictions. Down at Two & Co., Miller says staff will continue to wear masks inside his store.

“I don’t want to drive away customers because we do have masks, don’t have masks,” he said.

But, there’s no longer a mask requirement for customers who shop inside the store.

Miller is encouraging those who want to wear masks to continue doing so.

“Be the mask police? As a business owner, I don’t think that’s right,” said miller. “It was lifted in Minnesota and the city but if people are still comfortable wearing a mask, I think that’s ok and I think if you’re not I think that’s ok too. I think it’s a personal choice with the mandates lifted.”

While masking rules changed, the Plexiglas barriers and hand sanitizing stations in front of the store will stay. And with capacity restrictions to be loosened at the end of the month, miller says it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s encouraging, things are going to get better,” he said.

Down on Woodland Avenue, the issue of masking is the same for Woodland Marketplace Foods. Manager Ryan Paulson says there’s been some confusion since the mandate was lifted in the state.

“When it first started, I feel like a lot of people didn’t exactly know whether there was a mandate or wasn’t a mandate,” said Paulson.

Paulson also says once the city of Duluth officially repeals its mandate on May 24, masks will be required for staff who are not vaccinated but the employees who did get the vaccine and all customers don’t have to wear them.

“As always, if employees want to continue to wear a mask, they can,” said Paulson. “If our customers want to wear a mask they can. But when the mandate does officially does lift, we will take our sign off of the front of the store.”

Barriers will also stay up for the summer and social distancing will still be enforced at the grocery store. But with masking, Paulson says he’s glad to see customers being courteous to each other.

“It’s been a part of everyone’s lives here over the last 14 months. So it has been a little bit strange,” said Paulson. “Everyone seems to be respectful of one another right now, which is really good to see.”