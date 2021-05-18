Duluth Huskies Pitch Plans for Hosting Fans, Players Ahead of May 31 Season Opener

Changes Are Coming to Wade Stadium to Ensure Safety of the Fans, Players

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies are revealing more about what the future of the summer season will look like amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite safety guidelines in place, officials with the team are simply thrilled to be bringing a grand-slam of a good time back to Wade Stadium after the 2020 season was canceled.

“Everybody is like on cloud nine, we’re peaking out at a level ten here,” said Greg Culver, general manager for the Duluth Huskies.

It takes passion from players and fans to play a good ballgame.

“We have a very competitive team put together. If anybody remembers the 2018 team, we’re built for speed, speed never slumps,” said Culver.

After the lights went dark on the 2020 season, the Huskies are prepared to pitch a comeback with a strong, competitive team.

“Baseball is back, we can’t wait to get on the field and get back to as normal of a life as we possibly can,” said Culver.

As the 2021 season sits on deck, officials with Wade Stadium have worked tirelessly to make sure everyone in attendance arrives and leaves happy and healthy.

“We’re going to, for the June games, we’re going to adhere to most of our plan,” said Culver.

When the first pitch is tossed out on May 31st, only 900 out of nearly 3,400 seats will be filled.

“We’re doing this so that not only does the ownership feel safe about the environment, our fans, players, interns, we want to make sure your experience here is wonderful and as safe as we can make it,” said Culver.

The six sections inside the stadium will each seat 150 fans. These sections typically host up to 600 individuals.

“When you go online to buy tickets, social distance yourself,” said Culver.

Aside from social distancing, masks will be optional. It’s a decision general manager Greg Culver says comes with trust and honesty.

“We have no way of really checking who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” said Culver. “We’re just asking our fan base to be as honest as they possibly can when it comes to this topic because it’s serious.”

Another serious topic includes the sale of food and beverage items. After all – who enjoys baseball without a cold brew, and a fresh hot dog?

“You can order your food, order your beverage, and we curbside deliver to you,” said Culver.

A QR code will showcase the stadium’s full menu on your smartphone. For those without a mobile device, staff will circulate throughout the game to take your order.

“We’re hoping that even if it takes an inning to get you your food, you won’t miss a pitch, an at-bat, you’ll be able to enjoy the game, and then we’re going to bring you your food and beverage,” said Culver.

Culver says starting July 1st, if all goes as planned, they hope to open the stadium up at 100 percent capacity, with safety measures in place. The pro-shop will remain open all season, but fans won’t be able to interact with their favorite players before or after the game.

“At the end of the day, we just sincerely care about your health and safety, first and foremost, and we feel comfortable with this plan,” said Culver.

The plan is to release updated guidelines during the week of May 24.

The Huskies take on the Waterloo Bucks at home on Memorial Day. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.