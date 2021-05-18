Electric Fetus to Permanently Close Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn. – Electric Fetus says they will be closing their Duluth location permanently after 33 years in business.

The business says they made the difficult decision after having been closed since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

“It’s been incredible to be a part of the very special Duluth community and music scene, and we have great and loyal customers who we will miss. We thank you for your support and patronage,” the business said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

Electric Fetus says they will continue to focus on their Minneapolis location and website for the time being and will be “sharing more news very soon.”

