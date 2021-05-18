Fond du Lac Man Sentenced to 110 Months for 2019 Funeral Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The 29-year-old Minneapolis man accused of shooting a man during a funeral on the Fond du Lac reservation last October has been sentenced to 110 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In October 2019 Shelby Gene Boswell, 29, entered a funeral service at the Fond du Lac Head Start building gymnasium and shot his sister’s boyfriend in the back of the head with a rifle.

The victim survived their injuries.

The shooting took place within a distance of 1,000 feet of the Fond du Lac Ojibwe High School.

Due to Boswell’s prior felony convictions in Beltrami County, Carlton County, and in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.