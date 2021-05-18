One Injured in Cass County Motorcycle Crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 47-year-old Hill City man was injured Sunday afternoon in a Cass County motorcycle crash.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Road #155 in Crooked Lake Township just before 1:00 p.m.

When responders arrived on the scene they found a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle and the driver in a ditch.

According to reports, it is believed the motorcycle may have struck loose gravel causing it to leave the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital in Duluth with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

His current condition is unknown.