Prep Lacrosse: Duluth Boys, Hermantown/Proctor Girls Win at Home

The Wolfpack boys swept the regular season series over the Stealth, while the Hermantown/Proctor girls avenged an earlier loss to the Wolfpack.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth and Hermantown/Proctor boys and girls lacrosse teams met up on Tuesday night and the teams split, with the Duluth boys getting the 10-5 win while the Hermantown/Proctor girls won 10-7.

Gaven Slattery and Tyler Smith each scored three times while Tommy Smyth scored twice, and Lars Berg and Caleb Kennan each scored once for the Wolfpack. Duluth sweeps the season series over Hermantown/Proctor after getting the 12-3 win last month.

Duluth improves to 8-2 on the season and will play Tartan on Saturday on the road. Hermantown/Proctor falls to 1-6 on the season and will play TrIMAC on Saturday.

In Hermantown, the Stealth girls got their second win of the season and avenged an 8-7 loss to Duluth earlier this season. Hermantown/Proctor improves to 2-8 on the season and will host Moorhead on Saturday, while Duluth falls 2-6 on the year and will be back in action on Friday hosting Moorhead.