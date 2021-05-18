Prep Softball: Proctor Hands Superior First Loss of Season, Hermantown Holds Off Hibbing

The Rails picked up their 10th straight win while the Hawks scored three in the fifth inning to secure the home win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Proctor softball team continued to ride a hot streak on Tuesday, getting the 4-1 win over Superior to hand the Spartans their first loss of the season.

The Rails have now won 10 straight and improve to 14-1 on the season. Proctor will be back in action on Thursday at Cherry while Superior falls to 12-1 on the season and will be back in action at Hudson on Friday.

In other prep softball action, Hermantown scored three in fifth inning to get the 6-4 home win over Hibbing. The Hawks improve to 9-5 on the season and will host Esko on Thursday, while the Bluejackets fall to 11-5 on the year and will play at Duluth East on Thursday.