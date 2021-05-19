AICHO Recieves $500K Grant

DULUTH, Minn-The American Indian Community Housing Organization was recently the recipient of a $500k grant from the McKnight foundation.

The award was given to them for all they’ve done helping different cultures across the community including supporting the artistic expressions from a variety of backgrounds.

“I’m just really excited for what it means for representation, obviously if their funding an indigenous arts program that means a lot for the visibility of native people in our community. AICHO’s been using art to bring to light a lot of the issues that are happening in the community and also to celebrate accomplishments in the community,” said AICHO contract worker Moira Villiard.

The money will go to variety of projects including supporting arts and artists.