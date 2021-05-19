DTA Launches New App Which Includes Payment System

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Transit Authority has launched a new app which allows riders to purchase mobile fares anytime they want.

As part of the project, 80 validation devices have been installed across DTA’s bus network. Passengers tap their phone when boarding, which scans their mobile passes and identifies the ticket as valid.

“We took a look at what we can do to improve our system and our service and this is something we’ve been hearing about that larger systems in other areas have been implementing successfully; it’s really been great to see this all come about,” said David Clark, the marketing director of the DTA.

The $275,000 in funding for the app came from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.

The free app is currently available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.