Duluth Fire Department Continues Training For Major Fires

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Fire Department is training this week with some of their largest hoses, making sure they are prepared if a massive fire breaks out.

The 2.5-inch hose lines can deliver large volumes of water with up to 325 gallons a minute.

Those training say it helps them learn about how they can become more efficient, including teaching the firefighters how they can have fewer people on a line.

“With this being different, it allows people to do different tasks. Instead of having two people deploy one line, now we can have one, so that frees up one person to do something else,” said Captain Aaron DeCook.

The training is set to conclude tomorrow.