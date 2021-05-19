Ground Is Broken For Lincoln Park Flats

DULUTH, Minn. — The ground was broken on the development site for a new apartment complex in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.

P&R Properties kicked off construction at the site on West Superior Street.

Lincoln Park Flats will have 74 units with studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedroom rentals.

The complex is designed to be four stories tall, and the first level will have the parking garage.

P&R Properties will heat and cool that garage, hoping it will lower residents’ energy usage with their units above it.

The old Robert’s Home Furnishings location sits in the middle of the Craft District, which keeps growing.

“We’re really excited that it’s within walking distance to lots of great shopping, bars, restaurants, we’re hoping that people love to utilize the places that are near where they live,” Megan Holsclaw, the property manager, said.

The doors should be ready to open by next spring.