Minnesota Native, Actor Paul Cram Discusses Shooting New Movie on the North Shore

"Abroad" is a Bilingual Film Currently Being Shot Across Areas in Duluth and the North Shore

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lights, cameras, and action are filling communities along the North Shore as crews work to shoot a new movie called, “Abroad.”

One actor starting in the film is Paul Cram.

He’s a native of Wyoming, Minnesota, who has been traveling the nation working on movies.

Cram says he’s thrilled to be performing back in his home state, and specifically along the North Shore which he used to frequent with his family as a child.

While details are slim at the moment, Cram says the film follows two people from Korea. They’re visiting the region to view the aurora borealis when the vacation takes a twist when the two end up in a murder-mystery situation.

Currently, Saint Louis County also offers up an incentive program investing $1 million in the program in 2021. Productions can receive a rebate of up to 25% of all production spending for goods, services, and wages within the county.

This incentive is helping to bring larger-scale productions to the region.

With another potential state-wide tax credit on the horizon, Minnesota is hoping to draw in other production crews to provide more opportunities to the community.

Cram says when films are shot in small communities, the money invested helps to support the local economy.

Currently, two films are being shot in the Northland, one in Duluth called “The Hand That Feeds”, and “Abroad” on the North Shore.