Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March Through Downtown Duluth Amid Middle East Violence

DULUTH, Minn. – Roughly 100 pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through downtown Duluth Wednesday to make their voices heart involving the bloody Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East.

The Duluth march comes as Hamas officials are hoping for a ceasefire soon as world leaders dial up pressure on both sides to end the fighting. And what’s happening thousands of miles away is also being closely watched by locals here, who are deeply worried about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

Pro-Palestinian supporters waved flags and held signs as they chanted and marched their way to Leif Erikson Park.

The organizer of the rally, Lyla Abukhodair, who is also Palestinian, said there’s not enough awareness about the conflict here in Duluth and especially smaller communities.

“Everyone should care about this. It’s a human rights issue. Learn about what’s happening from good sources about Palestine because our voices are being shut off, and we need to learn from first-hand what’s going on, because it is genocide,” Abukhodair said.