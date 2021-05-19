Registration Now Open for Upcoming Humane Society of Douglas County Fundraiser

Kickin' It For Animals Fundraiser is Happening Saturday, July 17, 2021

SUPERIOR, Wis. – You have the chance to help support the Humane Society of Douglas County this summer.

The shelter is hosting their first Kickin’ It for the Animals Golf Scramble & Foot Golf Tournament.

Participants will enjoy a beautiful day on Saturday, July 17 on the green at Norwood Acres Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon.

A 9-hole golf scramble will be taking place, or you can choose to take part in 18 holes of foot golf.

Registration fees are as follows:

$40 for 18-holes of Foot Golf

$45 for 9-holes of Golf

$55 for both Foot Golf and Golf Scramble

Fees include: Golf, Lunch (cookout style), Opportunity Drawings, Scramble Prizes, and a chance to win a New Ford SUV as our Hole-In-One prize.

Registration will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, golf will start at 11 a.m.

Organizers ask that you leave your pets at home for the event.

All funds raised during this event will help HSDC provide essential care to the lost, homeless, and abandoned animals of Douglas County.

Click here to register today.