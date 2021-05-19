Standoff In Superior Ends Safely With Arrest

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A standoff situation in Superior ended peacefully with a felony arrest of a man.

The call for help came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance at a residents on the 1600 block of Cumming Avenue.

During the investigation, authorities learned a male suspect with several warrants for his arrest, including one for a felony charge, was hiding inside the residence.

Superior Police Department’s Emergency Response Team was dispatched, including its armored vehicle, and several loud announcements were made for the man to come out.

Two adults did exit the home, and were released from the scene.

Police found the suspect hiding in a crawl space when they entered the residence.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Douglas County Jail.

Superior police say this is the 11th time officers have received calls for service to this particular address in 2021.