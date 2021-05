Superior Baseball Cruises to Doubleheader Sweep of Duluth East

DULUTH, Minn.– Superior and Duluth East baseball teams met at Ordean Field for a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans would score first thanks to a wild pitch that scores senior Tucker Johnson. Another passed ball made it 2-0 Superior.

The Greyhounds would plate their run thanks to a passed ball to make it 2-1 but the Spartans would win game one 5-2. Superior would also win the second game 11-4.