Two Harbors’ Burlington Station to Open Soon

More additions will be coming to the model train room throughout the summer.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A new attraction will soon be opening in Two Harbors.

The Burlington Station is currently still under construction with plans of having a gift shop, a gourmet candy store and a train room showcasing the communities rich railroad history.

“Which will have 5,000 feet of track both inside and outside of the building. It will be fun for people to check in once and then when they come back later in the summer to see all of the progress made in the progress made for the train room,” Burlington Station Director of Marketing, Jordan Seidel says.

Burlington Station will host a grand opening May 29th.