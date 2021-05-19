Update: BWCA Wildfire Estimated at 950 Acres

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. – Officials with the Superior National Forest say the wildfire burning at the BWCA is currently estimated to be between 920 to 950 acres in size Wednesday morning.

Weather conditions have moderated the fire which officials say did come out of the BWCA and reached the southwest edge of the Moose Loop Forest Road.

A Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) Type 3 Incident Management Team was ordered yesterday and took command of the fire Wednesday morning.

Superior National Forest officials say the team brings additional operational, planning, and logistical support and will be based out of the Warehouses at the Kawishiwi Ranger District in Ely, MN.

Firefighters are continuing to look for opportunities to work on the fire edge as well as protect structures on the south end of the Moose Loop.