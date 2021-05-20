Bezhik Wildfire Exits BWCA Impacting Private Property

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. – The U.S. Forest Service says the Bezhik wildfire has moved out of the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness and is encroaching on private property in the area.

The fire, which is believed to have been started on Sunday by a lightning strike, has burned roughly 950 acres.

On Wednesday, the Superior National Forest ordered a Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) Type 3 Incident Management Team to take command of the fire and provide additional support.

Due to cloudy weather conditions and higher humidity levels, officials say there was minimal growth on the fire perimeter into Thursday morning.

Fire crews are continuing to work on protecting structures in the area and identifying locations to start hose lines to bring water to the fire line.

An order and pumps, hoses, and support equipment were delivered Thursday and will be distributed to areas on the fire where needed.

The Superior National Forest currently has a Closure Order in place for Forest Road 464 (Moose Loop), Forest Road 465, BWCAW Entry Point #8 Moose River South, BWCAW Entry Point #76 Big Moose Trail.