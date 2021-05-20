Chef Arlene Coco Shares Recipe for Refreshing Asian Inspired Chicken and Rice Noodle Salad

Cooking Connection: Fresh Chicken and Rice Noodle Salad -- Great For Summer Meals!

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, regional cooking instructor, Chef Arlene Coco, shares a quick, easy recipe to toss together for a refreshing dinner this summer.

Asian Inspired Chicken and Rice noodle Salad

Rice sticks can be bought at most grocery stores these days. Mung bean thread noodles are also great, they are smaller and more translucent. Mung bean threads are reputed to be lower in carbs, both will work nicely in this dish. Roasted Tofu can make a great stand-in for chicken.

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breasts

1/2 cup sesame dressing purchased or homemade

1/2 large English cucumber sliced

1/2 bunch green onions sliced

3 ounces dry rice sticks

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

1/2 cup sweet chili sauce

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup roasted chopped peanuts

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup rice vinegar

Avocado garnish

Lettuce for the bottom of the plate

Directions:

1. Marinate chicken breast in sesame dressing for 1-4 hours.

2. Bring two quarts of water to boil, add rice sticks and turn off the heat, let soak for 10 minutes.

3. Place soaked sticks in a large bowl, add cucumber and green onions, saving two tablespoons of each for garnish.

4. Add sesame oil and seeds, mix well, and put in a bowl or platter, and set aside.

5. Grill chicken breast over direct heat until cooked and thermometer registers 165 degrees. Pull from heat and let rest five minutes. Slice when cool to the touch.

6. Place chicken on a bed of lettuce and avocado slices, add rice sticks and drizzle with sweet chili sauce, and top with chopped cilantro and chopped peanuts.

7. Mix hoisin sauce and rice vinegar and pour over salad. Garnish with extra green onions and cucumbers.

Click here for more recipes and information from Chef Coco.