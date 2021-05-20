Duluth Candy Company to Reopen Under New Ownership

DULUTH, Minn-After closing their doors at the end of last year, Duluth Candy Company will be reopening soon under new ownership.

There is no need to fear. The new owners have all the original recipes for the products that we love and they have been hard at work getting it all ready to become available when they open June 1st on East Superior Street.

“All the same products are coming back. The Duluth Mix, the Trio, cheese, all the same recipes. We’re adding a few new products. We have something called Mocha Morsels and Midnight Mints that will be for sale, they taste heavenly. So a lot of it is the same with a few new additions,” said new co-owner David Siebert.

Some of the new additions will be weekly chocolate and fudge specials made by their chocolatier who worked with the previous owners.