Duluth FC Prepare for First Game Since Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– On Saturday, Duluth FC will play their first game of the season. Not only that but it will be the first game they’ve played since the pandemic after the 2020 season was cancelled.

Duluth FC will start the season at home in their first-ever matchup with expansion team Joy St. Louis Park. The club has been trying to get up to speed after not practicing all last year because of COVID.

Duluth FC Head Coach Sean Morgan says the team has come a long way as it gets ready for their first match since 2019.

“It’s very, very tough to do it on a small timeline and there’s definitely some stuff we need more work on but it’ll come,” said Morgan. “These things take time and even this week so far, I think we’ve gotten off to a great start.”

Morgan says the whole squad is ready to return to action.

“You don’t realize how much you miss it when you don’t have it and last year was pretty tough not having any games,” he said.

That includes and Denfeld graduate Jon Faynik. The forward says he’s ready to play for his hometown on the same field as he did in high school.

“Looked up to those boys as a little kid and now I get to play on the team so it’s an honor,” said Faynick. “Definitely super excited to put on the jersey. We got new kits and they’re amazing and get to put those on and play for the fans. We’ll actually have fans now.”

The match starts at 7 p.m. from Denfeld’s Public Schools Stadium.